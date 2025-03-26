Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Becton, Dickinson and Company Call Options (NYSE:BDX)

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 6,485 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 155% compared to the average volume of 2,548 call options.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock opened at $227.96 on Wednesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $218.75 and a 1-year high of $251.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $232.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $65.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.87, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.35.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.43. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 15.74%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 69.10%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Shana Carol Neal sold 788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $185,180.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,807,235. This trade represents a 4.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey William Henderson purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $233.62 per share, for a total transaction of $350,430.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,015 shares in the company, valued at $1,872,464.30. The trade was a 23.02 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,984 shares of company stock valued at $1,147,865 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Becton, Dickinson and Company

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 54,529 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,371,000 after acquiring an additional 9,892 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 8,794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter worth about $1,702,000. Northstar Financial Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,444 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on BDX. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $278.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.29.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

