StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the investment management company’s stock.
Firsthand Technology Value Fund Price Performance
Shares of SVVC stock opened at $0.05 on Wednesday. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.28. The company has a market cap of $344,650.00, a P/E ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average of $0.07.
About Firsthand Technology Value Fund
