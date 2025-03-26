StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.
NetSol Technologies Price Performance
NTWK opened at $2.35 on Wednesday. NetSol Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.28 and a fifty-two week high of $3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.42 million, a P/E ratio of -33.57 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.53 and its 200 day moving average is $2.72.
NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The software maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $15.54 million during the quarter.
NetSol Technologies Company Profile
NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.
