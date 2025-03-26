StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

NTWK opened at $2.35 on Wednesday. NetSol Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.28 and a fifty-two week high of $3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.42 million, a P/E ratio of -33.57 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.53 and its 200 day moving average is $2.72.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The software maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $15.54 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetSol Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Wolverine Trading LLC raised its position in NetSol Technologies by 184.8% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 12,883 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 28,083 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in NetSol Technologies by 142.3% in the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 50,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 29,361 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NetSol Technologies by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 5,882 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of NetSol Technologies by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 109,247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.02% of the company’s stock.

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

