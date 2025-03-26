StockNews.com Downgrades Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) to Sell

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ENTG. Mizuho cut their target price on Entegris from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.88.

Entegris Trading Down 4.2 %

ENTG opened at $94.22 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.50. Entegris has a 1-year low of $92.84 and a 1-year high of $147.57. The company has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 9.03%. Analysts predict that Entegris will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Entegris

In related news, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $106,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,524. This trade represents a 8.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 12,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total transaction of $1,352,751.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,722,954.40. This represents a 26.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENTG. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Entegris by 195.7% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Entegris during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

