StockNews.com Downgrades Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) to Hold

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Hawthorn Bancshares Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ HWBK opened at $28.36 on Monday. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 12-month low of $17.86 and a 12-month high of $35.95. The stock has a market cap of $214.26 million, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.02 and a 200 day moving average of $28.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 13.00%.

In other Hawthorn Bancshares news, Director Jonathan Holtaway sold 6,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total transaction of $217,733.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 370,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,202,823.43. The trade was a 1.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 23.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HWBK. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hawthorn Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.73% of the company’s stock.

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in the United States. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

