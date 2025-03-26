StockNews.com Downgrades Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) to Hold

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Omnicell from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Omnicell from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Omnicell from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omnicell currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Omnicell

Omnicell Stock Down 1.9 %

OMCL stock opened at $34.47 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.85. Omnicell has a 52 week low of $25.12 and a 52 week high of $55.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.12). Omnicell had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 1.13%. On average, analysts forecast that Omnicell will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omnicell

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Omnicell by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,562,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,628,000 after buying an additional 28,573 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,642,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,127,000 after acquiring an additional 394,820 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,093,000 after purchasing an additional 737,536 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,526,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,951,000 after purchasing an additional 377,883 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,450,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,573,000 after purchasing an additional 699,925 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Omnicell Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.