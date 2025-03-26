StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Birks Group (NYSE:BGI)

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2025

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSE:BGIGet Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Birks Group Stock Up 5.8 %

Shares of BGI opened at $1.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.30. Birks Group has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $3.49.

Birks Group Company Profile

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, precious gemstones, gold jewelry, pearls, and giftware.

