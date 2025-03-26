StockNews.com Upgrades BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) to “Buy”

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays cut their target price on BorgWarner from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Cowen cut shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on BorgWarner from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.06.

BWA opened at $29.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.21. BorgWarner has a 52 week low of $27.65 and a 52 week high of $38.23.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 15.93%. Analysts forecast that BorgWarner will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 13,500 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total transaction of $407,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 259,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,820,789.60. The trade was a 4.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total transaction of $690,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,976.90. This trade represents a 38.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,347,701. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 786.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 85,296 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after buying an additional 75,671 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 7.1% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,892 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 7.9% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 23,459 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 61.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,681 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 6,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 2.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,247,269 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $81,553,000 after purchasing an additional 60,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

