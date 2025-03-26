StockNews.com Upgrades Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) to Buy

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Innovative Solutions and Support Stock Performance

NASDAQ ISSC opened at $6.87 on Monday. Innovative Solutions and Support has a fifty-two week low of $4.91 and a fifty-two week high of $12.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.82 and a 200-day moving average of $7.94. The stock has a market cap of $120.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.11). Innovative Solutions and Support had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $15.97 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Innovative Solutions and Support

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innovative Solutions and Support

In other Innovative Solutions and Support news, major shareholder Christopher Harborne sold 14,970 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total value of $173,502.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,296,645 shares in the company, valued at $26,618,115.55. The trade was a 0.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 263,623 shares of company stock valued at $2,911,665. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Innovative Solutions and Support by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 44,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 9,888 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support in the 3rd quarter valued at $466,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support in the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 119,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 59,940 shares during the period. 28.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innovative Solutions and Support Company Profile

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottles, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight deck management system, a navigation and performance computer that upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

