StockNews.com Upgrades Tredegar (NYSE:TG) to Buy

Tredegar (NYSE:TG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.
Tredegar Price Performance
Tredegar stock opened at $7.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $274.64 million, a P/E ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 0.75. Tredegar has a one year low of $4.31 and a one year high of $9.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.79.
Tredegar (NYSE:TG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $154.05 million during the quarter. Tredegar had a negative net margin of 3.84% and a positive return on equity of 10.10%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tredegar
About Tredegar
Tredegar Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum extrusions, polyethylene (PE) films, and plastic and polyester films in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Aluminum Extrusions, PE Films, and Flexible Packaging Films. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft and medium strength alloyed aluminum extrusions, custom fabricated and finished aluminum extrusions for the building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and renewable energy, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and alloyed aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors.
