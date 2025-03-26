Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 64.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 53,105 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Sun Communities were worth $3,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Trust acquired a new position in Sun Communities during the fourth quarter worth $625,000. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 27,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 779,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,885,000 after acquiring an additional 108,054 shares in the last quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sun Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,312,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Sun Communities by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,233,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $707,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SUI opened at $128.18 on Wednesday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.98 and a 1 year high of $147.83. The stock has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.91 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.27.

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $745.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.68 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 508.11%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $154.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Sun Communities from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.60.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

