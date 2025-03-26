Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SYF. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Synchrony Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.10.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:SYF opened at $55.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $39.67 and a 12-month high of $70.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.47.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 15.36%. Research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 542,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,246,000 after buying an additional 16,140 shares during the period. 111 Capital bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,271,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 220.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 44,150 shares in the last quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $371,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.