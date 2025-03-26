T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

T2 Biosystems Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of TTOO opened at $0.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.72. T2 Biosystems has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $6.80.

About T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops and sells diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

