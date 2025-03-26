TD Securities Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) Stock

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 42.11% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Acumen Capital boosted their price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

KBL opened at C$34.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.08. K-Bro Linen has a 52-week low of C$30.69 and a 52-week high of C$40.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$361.80 million, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$35.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$35.75.

K-Bro Linen Inc is a healthcare and hospitality laundry and linen processor in Canada. It operates in major cities across Canada, and has two distribution centers, providing management services and laundry processing of hospitality, healthcare, and specialty linens. The company provides vital products and services that help people heal, travel, live, and play.

