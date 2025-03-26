TD Securities Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) Stock

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 42.11% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Acumen Capital boosted their price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.
K-Bro Linen Inc is a healthcare and hospitality laundry and linen processor in Canada. It operates in major cities across Canada, and has two distribution centers, providing management services and laundry processing of hospitality, healthcare, and specialty linens. The company provides vital products and services that help people heal, travel, live, and play.
