Telsey Advisory Group Cuts Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Price Target to $68.00

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $86.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.61% from the company’s current price. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Oxford Industries’ Q1 2026 earnings at $2.91 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.86 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.00 EPS.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Oxford Industries from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Oxford Industries

OXM opened at $61.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $965.30 million, a PE ratio of 69.08 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.09. Oxford Industries has a 52-week low of $54.02 and a 52-week high of $113.88.

In other news, SVP Tracey Hernandez sold 1,250 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.92, for a total transaction of $108,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,112.52. The trade was a 42.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxford Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 3,799 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Oxford Industries by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 739 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 8,430 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,089 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Industries

(Get Free Report)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.