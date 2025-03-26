Tenaz Energy (TSE:TNZ) Stock Price Down 0.4% – Time to Sell?

Tenaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TNZ – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$13.24 and last traded at C$13.31. 26,987 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 59,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.36.

Get Tenaz Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TNZ shares. Haywood Securities boosted their target price on shares of Tenaz Energy from C$14.25 to C$17.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. National Bankshares set a C$23.00 price objective on Tenaz Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Tenaz Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TNZ

Tenaz Energy Stock Performance

Tenaz Energy Company Profile

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$13.78 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.19. The company has a market cap of C$372.53 million, a PE ratio of 200.74 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.56.

(Get Free Report)

Tenaz Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas assets in Canada and the Netherlands. The company was formerly known as Altura Energy Inc and changed its name to Tenaz Energy Corp. in October 2021. Tenaz Energy Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaz Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaz Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.