The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) to Sell

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $32.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $40.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 21.26% from the company’s current price.

SMCI has been the subject of several other research reports. Cfra raised shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Monday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Super Micro Computer stock opened at $40.64 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Super Micro Computer has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $110.61. The stock has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.21.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Robert L. Blair sold 19,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $828,606.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 46,293 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $2,322,519.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,403,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,381,640,618.80. This represents a 0.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,473 shares of company stock worth $6,771,552 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMCI. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2,890.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 902.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

