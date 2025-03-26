Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 71,001 Shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) by 89.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,001 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.15% of Oceaneering International worth $3,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 191.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 386,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,069,000 after purchasing an additional 253,705 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Oceaneering International by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,838,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,730,000 after buying an additional 206,458 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,736,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,283,000 after buying an additional 175,434 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 334.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 180,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after buying an additional 138,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,568,481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,906,000 after acquiring an additional 128,187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

OII opened at $22.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.87 and a 1 year high of $30.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 2.42.

Oceaneering International ( NYSE:OII Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $713.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.60 million. Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 5.54%. As a group, analysts predict that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OII shares. Citigroup downgraded Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on Oceaneering International from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners lowered shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oceaneering International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

