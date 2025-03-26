Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Holdings in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,611 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 1.96% of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF worth $4,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glenview Trust co purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,613,000. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. increased its position in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. now owns 30,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 39,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 6,005 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 128,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after buying an additional 47,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $192,000.

NYSEARCA FLMI opened at $24.48 on Wednesday. Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.06 and a 12 month high of $25.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.68.

The Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (FLMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in municipal bonds of any credit quality. The portfolio manager seeks dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. FLMI was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

