Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Stock Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,658 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $4,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MHK. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $482,000. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MHK shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $155.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Mohawk Industries from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.92.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total value of $1,191,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,616,168.96. This represents a 10.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MHK opened at $116.05 on Wednesday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.88 and a 12 month high of $164.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.81 and a 200-day moving average of $132.88.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.10. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 8.04%. Sell-side analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

