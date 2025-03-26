Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 208,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 59,378 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Invesco were worth $3,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Invesco alerts:

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,428,196,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Invesco by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,060,533 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $369,823,000 after acquiring an additional 151,408 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,248,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $179,666,000 after purchasing an additional 93,126 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco by 2.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,540,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $79,738,000 after purchasing an additional 87,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,423,332 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $77,320,000 after purchasing an additional 111,518 shares during the last quarter. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IVZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Invesco from $17.00 to $19.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $20.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.94.

Invesco Stock Up 0.6 %

Invesco stock opened at $15.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.43. Invesco Ltd. has a 52 week low of $14.16 and a 52 week high of $19.55.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Invesco had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 8.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Invesco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.49%.

About Invesco

(Free Report)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.