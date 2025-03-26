Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Paychex were worth $4,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Paychex alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Avion Wealth raised its position in shares of Paychex by 469.8% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. MilWealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $144.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.91 and a 200-day moving average of $142.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.72 and a 12 month high of $158.37.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.53%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PAYX. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays raised their target price on Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Paychex from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.23.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PAYX

Paychex Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.