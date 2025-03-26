Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $4,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAS. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 177.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Shares of DFAS stock opened at $61.65 on Wednesday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $57.33 and a 12 month high of $71.78. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.58.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.1326 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th.

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

