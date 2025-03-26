Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,378 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Intel were worth $4,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 7,370.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Finley Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel Stock Performance

INTC stock opened at $24.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $18.51 and a 1 year high of $45.41. The company has a market cap of $104.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, January 30th. HSBC upgraded Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Intel from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.04.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

