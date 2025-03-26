Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $3.63 Million Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 42,448 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Mosaic were worth $3,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the third quarter valued at about $299,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Mosaic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mosaic by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Mosaic by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,218,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,189,000 after acquiring an additional 986,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 159.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 61,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 37,695 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. CIBC started coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mosaic in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised Mosaic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

NYSE:MOS opened at $27.21 on Wednesday. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $22.48 and a 12-month high of $33.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is 160.00%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

