Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Makes New Investment in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 147,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,573,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.07% of Hims & Hers Health at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 4,415.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 346.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Hims & Hers Health

In related news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 4,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $251,984.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 157,345 shares in the company, valued at $9,549,268.05. The trade was a 2.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 128,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total value of $7,465,960.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,687 shares in the company, valued at $5,692,221.49. This represents a 56.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 998,244 shares of company stock valued at $35,662,485 in the last quarter. Insiders own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of HIMS opened at $37.06 on Wednesday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $72.98. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.23 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.66 and a 200-day moving average of $29.22.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $481.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.56 million. Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 10.97%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HIMS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Leerink Partners upped their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hims & Hers Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $42.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.31.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

