Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 11,214 Shares of Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMB – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 165,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,214 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF were worth $3,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLMB. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 31,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF by 70.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 10,312 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF by 58.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 151,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 55,991 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,122,000.

Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

FLMB stock opened at $23.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.00. Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.80 and a 52-week high of $24.47.

Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF Profile

The Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF (FLMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Municipal Managed Money index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with a broad range in maturities, that intend to finance projects promoting environmental sustainability.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.