Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 4,335 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,979 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $4,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,662,387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $565,802,000 after purchasing an additional 42,871 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 4.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,157,908 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,444,000 after buying an additional 84,652 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,118,459 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $327,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,758 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,226,271 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,449,000 after acquiring an additional 341,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,615,000. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TOL. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Toll Brothers from $143.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Toll Brothers from $189.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $164.00 to $132.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.78, for a total transaction of $25,659.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,728 shares in the company, valued at $972,027.84. This trade represents a 2.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 11,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total value of $1,404,419.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,618 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,311.26. This trade represents a 35.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,764 shares of company stock worth $1,476,523 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $111.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.49 and a 1-year high of $169.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.51 and its 200-day moving average is $137.10.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24). Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is 6.88%.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

