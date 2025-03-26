Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases Shares of 138,531 Tema Monopolies and Oligopolies ETF (BATS:TOLL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Tema Monopolies and Oligopolies ETF (BATS:TOLL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 138,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,396,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 55.41% of Tema Monopolies and Oligopolies ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
Tema Monopolies and Oligopolies ETF Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of BATS:TOLL opened at $32.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.82 and its 200 day moving average is $32.93. Tema Monopolies and Oligopolies ETF has a 12-month low of $25.99 and a 12-month high of $34.24. The stock has a market cap of $52.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89 and a beta of 0.98.
About Tema Monopolies and Oligopolies ETF
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tema Monopolies and Oligopolies ETF
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Innovation Incubators: Survey of Entrepreneurs Reveals The Cities Most Supportive of Startups
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- NVIDIA Insiders Sell: This Is What It Means for the Market
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Space Stocks Bottoming: Which Are Positioned Best for a Bounce?
Receive News & Ratings for Tema Monopolies and Oligopolies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tema Monopolies and Oligopolies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.