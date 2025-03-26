Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases Shares of 138,531 Tema Monopolies and Oligopolies ETF (BATS:TOLL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Tema Monopolies and Oligopolies ETF (BATS:TOLL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 138,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,396,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 55.41% of Tema Monopolies and Oligopolies ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Tema Monopolies and Oligopolies ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of BATS:TOLL opened at $32.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.82 and its 200 day moving average is $32.93. Tema Monopolies and Oligopolies ETF has a 12-month low of $25.99 and a 12-month high of $34.24. The stock has a market cap of $52.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89 and a beta of 0.98.

About Tema Monopolies and Oligopolies ETF

The Tema Monopolies and Oligopolies ETF (TOLL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in companies perceived as monopolies or oligopolies. The fund aims to identify quality companies from around the world characterized by their strong competitive advantage and high barriers to entry.

