Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 1,445 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $195.98 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $173.17 and a 52-week high of $205.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $199.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.09. The stock has a market cap of $86.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

