Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 1,783 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,783 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Sealed Air were worth $3,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 139.4% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 218.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sealed Air by 148.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity
In other Sealed Air news, Director Henry R. Keizer purchased 1,120 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $33,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,000. This trade represents a 3.31 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Sealed Air Trading Down 0.7 %
NYSE SEE opened at $29.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Sealed Air Co. has a one year low of $28.67 and a one year high of $41.14.
Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 74.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.
Sealed Air Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.20%.
About Sealed Air
Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.
