Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 1,818 Shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,818 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in XPO were worth $3,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get XPO alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XPO. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in XPO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of XPO by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 318 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of XPO by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 373 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of XPO during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on XPO shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of XPO from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $171.00 target price on shares of XPO in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on XPO from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on XPO from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of XPO in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.47.

XPO Price Performance

Shares of XPO opened at $110.99 on Wednesday. XPO, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.03 and a fifty-two week high of $161.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.78. The stock has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. XPO had a return on equity of 30.36% and a net margin of 4.81%. Analysts anticipate that XPO, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at XPO

In related news, COO David J. Bates purchased 1,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $106.16 per share, with a total value of $199,580.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at $2,240,612.96. This trade represents a 9.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

XPO Profile

(Free Report)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.