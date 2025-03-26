Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 1,987 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,987 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Lincoln National were worth $4,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 40,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 47,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 16,648 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 531,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,841,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 113,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 21,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the period. 72.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln National Stock Up 0.9 %

LNC stock opened at $37.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.76. Lincoln National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $39.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.07 and a 200-day moving average of $33.85.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.04. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 17.76%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently 9.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LNC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lincoln National from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Lincoln National from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.40.

Get Our Latest Report on LNC

Lincoln National Profile

(Free Report)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.