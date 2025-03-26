Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 355 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,670 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Target were worth $3,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TGT. Nicholas Company Inc. increased its holdings in Target by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 55,810 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,544,000 after buying an additional 9,485 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Target by 144.9% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 234,492 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,699,000 after acquiring an additional 138,751 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its position in Target by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 17,977 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $1,566,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Target by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 133,563 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,055,000 after purchasing an additional 6,341 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TGT opened at $105.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.30. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $101.76 and a 52-week high of $181.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $48.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The retailer reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $30.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.83 billion. Target had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 4.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.56%.

TGT has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Target from $166.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Daiwa America lowered shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Target from $153.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Target from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.55.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

