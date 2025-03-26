Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 3,584 Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,584 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.10% of Avient worth $3,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Avient by 288.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 19,401 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Avient by 22.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 608,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,626,000 after purchasing an additional 111,489 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avient by 48.5% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 30,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 10,088 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avient by 0.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,243,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,554,000 after buying an additional 9,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Avient by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 151,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,646,000 after buying an additional 80,414 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Avient from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Avient to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Avient from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Avient in a report on Friday, March 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.80.

Shares of AVNT stock opened at $39.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.43. Avient Co. has a 1 year low of $37.49 and a 1 year high of $54.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.46.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. Avient had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 5.23%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avient Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.02%.

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

