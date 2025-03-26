Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 452 Shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.07% of Piper Sandler Companies worth $3,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 21.3% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 307.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,174,000 after buying an additional 24,388 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 336.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 205,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the third quarter worth $624,000. 72.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PIPR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $321.00 to $286.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Performance

PIPR opened at $268.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $291.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 1.46. Piper Sandler Companies has a 52-week low of $183.58 and a 52-week high of $351.80.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.81. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 17.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Piper Sandler Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is currently 25.44%.

Piper Sandler Companies Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

