Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 95,750 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 501,089 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 95,750 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $4,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 122.8% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,920 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the period. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 459.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,220 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 6,750 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. 80.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert F. Moran acquired 74,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $449,848.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 216,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,401.73. The trade was a 52.89 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hanesbrands Trading Down 1.8 %

Hanesbrands stock opened at $5.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.95 and a 200-day moving average of $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Hanesbrands Inc. has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $9.10.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $888.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $899.30 million. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 108.01% and a negative net margin of 8.06%. On average, equities analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group upgraded Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hanesbrands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.10.

Hanesbrands Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

