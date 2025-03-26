Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 911 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $4,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 340.9% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. JDM Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVY opened at $133.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $115.43 and a 1 year high of $144.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.10.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $1.0495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

