Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Position in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 176,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,570 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.11% of Verra Mobility worth $4,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,854,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,017,000 after purchasing an additional 181,072 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Verra Mobility in the 4th quarter valued at about $373,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 49,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the 4th quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 26,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the period.

Verra Mobility Price Performance

Verra Mobility stock opened at $21.07 on Wednesday. Verra Mobility Co. has a 1 year low of $19.51 and a 1 year high of $31.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.87. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.30.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.