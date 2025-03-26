Top Esports Stocks To Consider – March 24th

Get alerts:

Insight Enterprises, Madison Square Garden Sports, PENN Entertainment, Sphere Entertainment, and DouYu International are the five Esports stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Esports stocks refer to shares of companies that are significantly involved in the competitive video gaming industry. These companies may operate in areas such as game development, team management, event organization, and broadcasting of live competitive events, making them a key interest for investors tapping into the burgeoning world of esports. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Esports stocks within the last several days.

Insight Enterprises (NSIT)

Insight Enterprises, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

Shares of Insight Enterprises stock traded up $4.82 on Monday, hitting $159.00. 78,960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,291. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Insight Enterprises has a 12-month low of $146.56 and a 12-month high of $228.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $162.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.08. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NSIT

Madison Square Garden Sports (MSGS)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

NYSE MSGS traded up $2.24 on Monday, reaching $200.76. The stock had a trading volume of 54,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,091. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 1 year low of $178.35 and a 1 year high of $237.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $206.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.71 and a beta of 0.91.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MSGS

PENN Entertainment (PENN)

PENN Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

Shares of PENN Entertainment stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.50. 581,019 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,495,220. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.93, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.65. PENN Entertainment has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $23.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PENN

Sphere Entertainment (SPHR)

Sphere Entertainment Co. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

NYSE SPHR traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,474. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.39. Sphere Entertainment has a 1-year low of $30.62 and a 1-year high of $50.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.73.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SPHR

DouYu International (DOYU)

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in the People’s Republic of China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

Shares of DouYu International stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.72. 96,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,559. DouYu International has a 52 week low of $6.29 and a 52 week high of $20.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.97. The company has a market cap of $244.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 1.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DOYU

Featured Articles