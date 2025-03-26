Top Telecom Stocks To Research – March 24th

Get alerts:

Broadcom, ServiceNow, CRH, AT&T, and Arista Networks are the five Telecom stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Telecom stocks represent shares of companies that provide communication services, including mobile, internet, cable, and data transmission. These companies own and operate infrastructure essential for transmitting information, making telecom stocks sensitive to regulatory changes, technological advancements, and broader economic trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Telecom stocks within the last several days.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Broadcom stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $191.45. 14,425,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,890,943. The firm has a market cap of $900.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $119.76 and a 1 year high of $251.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $214.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.37.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded up $18.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $846.41. The company had a trading volume of 717,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,987. The company has a market cap of $174.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $971.31 and its 200-day moving average is $985.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. ServiceNow has a fifty-two week low of $637.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,198.09.

CRH (CRH)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Shares of NYSE:CRH traded up $2.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $97.35. 4,478,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,004,562. CRH has a one year low of $71.18 and a one year high of $110.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.81 and its 200-day moving average is $96.44.

AT&T (T)

AT&T, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Shares of T traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.92. 12,685,639 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,240,641. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.56. AT&T has a 12 month low of $15.94 and a 12 month high of $27.97.

Arista Networks (ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

ANET traded up $3.33 on Monday, reaching $86.46. The company had a trading volume of 3,738,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,553,318. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.53 and a 200-day moving average of $101.89. The company has a market capitalization of $109.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.95, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.08. Arista Networks has a one year low of $60.08 and a one year high of $133.58.

