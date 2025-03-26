Traders Buy Large Volume of CyberArk Software Call Options (NASDAQ:CYBR)

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 2,553 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 187% compared to the typical volume of 891 call options.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

CyberArk Software Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $358.28 on Wednesday. CyberArk Software has a one year low of $223.41 and a one year high of $421.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $364.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $324.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.73 and a beta of 1.06.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.85). CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 9.34%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CyberArk Software will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CyberArk Software

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 1,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 3.5% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in CyberArk Software by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 7,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CyberArk Software from $375.00 to $431.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $400.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on CyberArk Software from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CyberArk Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $418.15.

View Our Latest Report on CYBR

CyberArk Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.