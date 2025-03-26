Traders Buy Large Volume of Dominion Energy Put Options (NYSE:D)

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 6,034 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 113% compared to the average daily volume of 2,828 put options.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE:D opened at $52.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Dominion Energy has a 52-week low of $46.56 and a 52-week high of $61.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.24. The company has a market capitalization of $45.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.59.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 8.99%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dominion Energy

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 98.89%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in D. 111 Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $759,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 125.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 243,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,128,000 after acquiring an additional 135,637 shares during the period. Campbell Deegan Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth $346,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $16,214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.58.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dominion Energy

About Dominion Energy

(Get Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.