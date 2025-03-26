Traders Purchase Large Volume of Vodafone Group Public Call Options (NASDAQ:VOD)

Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 18,757 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 101% compared to the typical volume of 9,323 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank raised Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vodafone Group Public

NASDAQ:VOD opened at $9.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.75. Vodafone Group Public has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $10.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.05.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 258.0% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 5,180 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,733 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in Vodafone Group Public by 509.7% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 6,829 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 5,709 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 912.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,212 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 9,794 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. 7.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vodafone Group Public

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

