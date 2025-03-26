Trilogy Metals (TMQ) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Free Report) is projected to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 2nd. Analysts expect Trilogy Metals to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter.

Get Trilogy Metals alerts:

Trilogy Metals Stock Performance

Shares of TMQ stock opened at $1.83 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.37. Trilogy Metals has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $2.09. The stock has a market cap of $300.01 million, a PE ratio of -36.60 and a beta of 1.54.

Trilogy Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for copper, cobalt, lead, zinc, gold, and silver properties. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 448,217 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

Receive News & Ratings for Trilogy Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trilogy Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.