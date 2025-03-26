Trilogy Metals (TMQ) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Free Report) is projected to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 2nd. Analysts expect Trilogy Metals to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter.
Trilogy Metals Stock Performance
Shares of TMQ stock opened at $1.83 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.37. Trilogy Metals has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $2.09. The stock has a market cap of $300.01 million, a PE ratio of -36.60 and a beta of 1.54.
Trilogy Metals Company Profile
