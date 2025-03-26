U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Citigroup

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at Citigroup from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.86% from the stock’s current price.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on USB. Raymond James upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.48.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 0.1 %

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $43.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.63. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $37.81 and a fifty-two week high of $53.98. The company has a market capitalization of $68.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,451 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.65, for a total value of $1,022,140.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,751.55. The trade was a 9.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $1,427,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,749,006.10. This trade represents a 23.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 219,812 shares of company stock valued at $10,385,665. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1,088.9% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.