United Health Products (OTCMKTS:UEEC) versus Anteris Technologies Global (NASDAQ:AVR) Critical Contrast

Anteris Technologies Global (NASDAQ:AVR – Get Free Report) and United Health Products (OTCMKTS:UEEC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and earnings.

Get Anteris Technologies Global alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Anteris Technologies Global and United Health Products”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anteris Technologies Global $2.71 million 65.38 N/A N/A N/A United Health Products $40,000.00 1,639.39 -$2.62 million N/A N/A

Anteris Technologies Global has higher revenue and earnings than United Health Products.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anteris Technologies Global N/A N/A N/A United Health Products N/A N/A -840.17%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Anteris Technologies Global and United Health Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

0.1% of United Health Products shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of United Health Products shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Anteris Technologies Global and United Health Products, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anteris Technologies Global 0 0 4 0 3.00 United Health Products 0 0 0 0 0.00

Anteris Technologies Global presently has a consensus price target of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 235.37%. Given Anteris Technologies Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Anteris Technologies Global is more favorable than United Health Products.

Summary

Anteris Technologies Global beats United Health Products on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Anteris Technologies Global

(Get Free Report)

Anteris Technologies Global Corp. engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for heart diseases. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Eagan, MN.

About United Health Products

(Get Free Report)

United Health Products, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets hemostatic gauze products for the healthcare and wound care sectors in the United States. The company offers HemoStyp hemostatic gauze products to absorb exudate/drainage from superficial wounds, as well as helps in controlling bleeding. It serves hospitals and surgery centers, clinics and physicians, military medical care providers, hemodialysis centers, nursing homes and assisted living, and veterinary hospitals; and EMS, fire departments, and other first responders, as well as dental, oral, and maxillofacial surgery offices. The company was formerly known as United EcoEnergy Corp. and changed its name to United Health Products, Inc. in September 2010. United Health Products, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Mount Laurel, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Anteris Technologies Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anteris Technologies Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.