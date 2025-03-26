Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) Price Target Cut to $4.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $4.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 216.21% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, March 10th.

UBX stock opened at $1.27 on Monday. Unity Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $0.94 and a twelve month high of $3.10. The company has a market cap of $21.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.51.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Unity Biotechnology stock. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned 0.30% of Unity Biotechnology worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 29.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate includes UBX1325, which is Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including diabetic macular edema, age-related macular degeneration, and diabetic retinopathy.

