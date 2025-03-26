Wellchange Holdings Company Limited’s (NASDAQ:WCT) Lock-Up Period Set To End on March 31st

Wellchange’s (NASDAQ:WCT – Get Free Report) lock-up period will end on Monday, March 31st. Wellchange had issued 2,000,000 shares in its public offering on October 2nd. The total size of the offering was $8,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Wellchange Stock Performance

WCT stock opened at $0.18 on Wednesday. Wellchange has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $9.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.83.

Institutional Trading of Wellchange

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wellchange stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wellchange Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:WCT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 42,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Wellchange at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Wellchange

Wellchange Holdings Company Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise software solution services provider in Hong Kong. The company provides tailor-made software solutions, cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions, and white-labelled software design and development services.

