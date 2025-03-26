Wells Fargo & Company Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Stock Price

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $21.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 72.86% from the company’s current price.

Get Crescent Energy alerts:

CRGY has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup lowered Crescent Energy to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Crescent Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Crescent Energy from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Crescent Energy in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Williams Trading set a $16.00 target price on Crescent Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crescent Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.55.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CRGY

Crescent Energy Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Crescent Energy

CRGY stock opened at $11.57 on Monday. Crescent Energy has a 1 year low of $9.88 and a 1 year high of $16.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.49.

In other news, Director Michael Duginski purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.38 per share, for a total transaction of $41,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 233,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,840.66. The trade was a 1.74 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Energy Aggregator Independence sold 2,948,723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total transaction of $29,221,844.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 24,932 shares of company stock valued at $263,219 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crescent Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $189,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Crescent Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Crescent Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $155,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crescent Energy by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,586,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,370,000 after buying an additional 589,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 335.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 343,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after buying an additional 264,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.11% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crescent Energy Company acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. Its portfolio of assets comprises mid-cycle unconventional and conventional assets in the Eagle Ford and Uinta Basins. It also owns and operates various midstream assets, which provide services to customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.